Orlando police seek public’s help identifying people linked to fatal car crash in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were seen leaving the scene of a fatal car crash along Narcoossee Road in Orlando.

Officials said three high school seniors were involved in a street race near campus that ended in a violent crash.

The incident happened Wednesday on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona.

Police confirmed Thursday that the student who was severely burned has died.

Witnesses said that two young men, possibly Black or Hispanic, exited a Toyota Camry near the scene.

Police said one of the men was wearing a black hoodie and red pants, and the other was wearing a black hoodie and white pants.

Police said anyone with information about the two individuals is encouraged to contact the Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit or report anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

