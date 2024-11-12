Orlando stadium, arena upgrades worth $626M+ get key approval

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando City Council approved key steps for more than $626 million in projects for two of its most prominent event venues.

The council unanimously approved agreements with Orange County to use tourist development tax proceeds to fund the upgrades at Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center on Nov. 11.

City leaders also approved negotiating with DLR Group to design the project at Camping World Stadium.

