Orlando to unveil updated Pulse Memorial design renderings

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando will provide a public update Thursday on the design of the permanent Pulse memorial.

City officials said the project has reached the 60% design benchmark.

During the update, the design team will share a presentation with updated renderings that continue advancing the work of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

One rendering shows an outdoor memorial plaza with a long rectangular interactive surface featuring shifting rainbow colors. The design also includes wide stone pathways, trees, sculptures and a large black wall engraved with text and artwork.

The presentation will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in the Fairview Room on the ninth floor of Orlando City Hall, located at 400 S. Orange Ave.

The public can attend in person or virtually.

The meeting will also be streamed through Zoom.

Information about joining virtually and submitting public comment is available at here.

City officials said all meetings will be available for the public to participate in English or Spanish.

A recorded presentation and design documents will be made available afterward on the city’s Memorial Process page.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group