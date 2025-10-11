Orlando Weather: Cold front eases rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold front we’ve been tracking in the Orlando area has finally shifted towards the south, bringing a much-needed break in the Central Florida weather.

Our rain chances have dropped significantly today, but we still could see a few passing showers at times in this local weather update.

10-11-25 AM WEATHER

It will stay mostly cloudy throughout much of Saturday in Orlando, with the weather forecast calling for overcast skies lingering into the afternoon. The wind gusts will also be something to watch—expect them as high as 25 mph during peak hours, per the latest 10-day forecast.

The clear conditions typically expected after fronts pass will arrive to end the weekend and kick off your work week, offering sunnier weather tomorrow and beyond for Central Florida residents.

The dry air will slowly allow our temperatures to rise, but we shouldn’t get much warmer than 84 to 85 degrees during the upcoming week, according to this weather report.

Rain chances will stay below 20% every day over the next week, making for a mostly dry 7-day forecast ahead in Orlando, Florida.

