Orlando woman pepper-sprays towing employee in attempt to recover money left in car

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman suspected of assaulting workers at an Orlando towing company remains in custody as of Monday morning.

Quabreshe Long faces charges for reportedly jumping into a tow truck and pepper-spraying an employee.

The incident occurred last Thursday when Long allegedly attempted to recover $49,000 she had left in her car.

Dash cam footage captured Long entering the towing business and quickly stepping into a tow truck to clear her path. During this action, she reportedly pepper-sprayed an employee.

Long remains in jail as the investigation continues.

