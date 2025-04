OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — All Northbound traffic has been shut down due to a vehicle crash on the turnpike.

All lanes have been closed, and drivers are advised to find another route.

Teams are inbound to airlift patients out of the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

