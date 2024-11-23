Osceola County deputy found not guilty of negligence after Tasing man, igniting fire

ORANGE COUNYT, Fla. — An Osceola County found deputy David Crawford not guilty of negligence after he was accused of Tasing a gas-covered motorcycle rider – igniting a fire that left the victim with serious burns.

Lawyers for both sides made closing arguments on Friday following the week-long trial.

Investigators said Osceola County Deputy David Crawford fired his Taser at a reckless driving suspect in February 2022 at a Wawa gas station in Orange County.

Video shows the fire engulfing the suspect and deputies and causing major injuries.

On Thursday, Crawford told the jury he never tried to tase the suspect; he was throwing the Taser away from the suspect because it was dropped by another deputy.

The deputy that actually fired the Taser not once but twice.

Crawford told the jury it was not his actions that started the fire, evident by the fact that the Taser was under a car and not even scorched in those flames.

Crawford said the fire was not started by him, in fact he was a surprised as anyone when the fire ignited burning him too.

In fact, he claimed he would do it all over again the same way because that is how his train worked.

