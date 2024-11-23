Osceola mom accused of drowning daughter trained to be child protection investigator

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has confirmed the Osceola County mom accused of drowning her 14-year-old daughter in the bathtub previously worked in law enforcement.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Kelsey Glover was employed at the agency for nearly four months in 2020.

She was training to be an investigator in the child protection division.

In the department, she would have been tasked with investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said she has a history of domestic violence.

Lopez said Glover’s husband obtained a protective order against her after she was accused of battering him.

Osceola County said late Friday, Glover would face a first-degree murder charge after the Medical

Examiner’s Office determined her daughter died from drowning by homicide.

Lopez said she has no other known criminal history.

She remains in the Osceola County Detention Center on no bond.

Prosecutors want her to remain in jail until trial.

The hearing was set to happen Friday afternoon but was postponed to December 4.

