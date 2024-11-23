Osceola mom drowned daughter after argument over insulin

OSCEOLA COUTY, Fla. — We are now learning more about what happened right before Osceola County deputies say a mother held her 14-year-old daughter underwater - killing her.

New court filings reveal it all started with an argument with Kelsey Glover’s roommate after Glover refused to give insulin to her daughter, Giselle.

The mother’s roommate told investigators Glover took her daughter off insulin medication.

Read: Osceola mom accused of drowning daughter trained to be child protection investigator

The roommate says that Giselle Glover was ill, vomiting, not eating and feeling weak. She said she had a hard time drinking water.

The roommate told deputies when she confronted Kelsey Glover about the need for medical care, the mother refused.

That’s when the roommate says Kelsey Glover grabbed the girl’s hair and held her underwater in the bathtub.

Read: New details released after Osceola County mom accused of killing her 14-year-old daughter

The roommate says she tried to resuscitate the girl, but the mother pushed her out of the bathroom and threatened her with a hammer.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said late Friday, Glover now faces a first-degree murder charge after the Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Giselle died from drowning by homicide.

Giselle Glover’s father started a GoFundMe Friday to try to raise money so the family can bury the 14-year-old in Virginia.

Also, on the GoFundMe, he wrote a heart-wrenching final letter to his daughter.

Original report: Mom arrested after daughter, 14, found dead inside Osceola County home, deputies say

He spoke of the moments he lost with her like walking her down the aisle and sharing a daddy-daughter dance.

He called this the “most unimaginable challenge in this world.”

He described her as “daddy’s princess.” He wrote of how she had a heart full of love, was beautiful inside and out. He said she was intelligent and strong.

“From the moment you were born, you were the strongest soldier God ever created. You never let your type 1 diabetes define you or hold you back,” he wrote.

In new documents the state filed, prosecutors say the mother poses a threat to the community.

Prosecutors want her to remain in jail until trial.

A hearing to determine that was set to happen Friday afternoon, but the defense asked for it to be postponed until December 4.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group