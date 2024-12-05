Osceola County mother charged with drowning 14-year-old disabled daughter in bathtub

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County mother has officially been charged with the torture and murder of her daughter.

Investigators say Kelsey Glover withheld insulin from her bed-ridden and diabetic 14-year-old daughter before eventually drowning her in a bathtub.

Glover faces a first-degree murder charge and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Deputies say she also attacked a woman with a hammer for trying to intervene.

