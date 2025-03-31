Community meetings to be held in Kissimmee on fluoride

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Toho Water Authority takes a step forward by encouraging customers to attend and participate in a series of community engagement meetings, which are growing national and state-level conversations about water additives.

The Authority will hear directly from its customers on this important topic. The meetings were formed in response to budding discussions about fluoride and additional guidance from the Florida Surgeon General recommending against community water fluoridation.

The schedule for the fluoride meetings can be found below for review.

Community Meeting Schedule:

• April 7 | 5:30-6:30 PM | Buenaventura Library

• April 11 | 4:30-5:30 PM | Poinciana Library

• April 13 | 12:30-1:30 PM | Veterans Memorial Library (St. Cloud)

• April 17 | 6:30-7:30 PM | Hart Memorial Central Library (Kissimmee)

Each meeting will display a brief presentation reviewing the information on fluoride, a question-and-answer session with Toho leaders and an opportunity for customers/attendees to submit their vote on supplemental fluoride.

“These meetings serve as a way for Toho to gather customer feedback on their views and opinions on fluoridated water,” said Todd Swingle, Toho’s Chief Executive Officer.

Toho will also open a 30-day public comment period on April 1, offering customers even more opportunities to share their opinions on fluoride. Residents can engage with Toho by emailing their thoughts to public comment through April 30.

Swingle continues, “We will closely track community sentiment and deliver those findings to our Board of Supervisors to support a decision regarding supplemental fluoride addition in Toho’s water supply.”

