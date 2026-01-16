DOH Osceola issues rabies alert for the area of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County issued a rabies alert on Jan. 16, following the confirmation of rabies in a cat that was euthanized on Jan. 10, in the St. Cloud area.

DOH-Osceola is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. Residents and visitors are advised that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population, posing a risk to both people and domestic animals.

The rabies alert remains in effect for 60 days. It covers specific boundaries in Osceola County: Lakeshore Boulevard from the 1500 block east to the northern boundary, Fertic Road as the southern boundary, Old Hickory Tree Road to the east, and Wisconsin Avenue to the west.

Pet owners should follow their veterinarian’s advice to immunize their pets and livestock. Additionally, it’s essential to keep pets under direct supervision and secure to prevent unwanted interactions with wildlife.

If bitten or scratched, individuals should seek immediate medical care and notify DOH-Osceola by calling 407-742-8606.

