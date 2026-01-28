Osceola County man arrested on 41 counts of child sexual abuse material possession

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Lebron Grooms on charges involving multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

On January 27, 2026, detectives carried out a search warrant in the Poinciana Community after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation, carried out by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, began when NCMEC alerted authorities about an individual suspected of sharing child sexual abuse material online and trying to recruit others. Grooms now faces 41 charges of possessing images or videos of child sexual performances, along with additional related charges.

The search warrant executed in Poinciana Community enabled investigators to collect evidence connecting Grooms to the alleged crimes. This case underscores the persistent efforts of law enforcement to fight child exploitation and trafficking. Besides the 41 counts related to child sexual abuse material, Grooms faces additional charges for unlawful use of a two-way communication device and possession of materials showing sexual activity involving an animal.

Grooms was arrested and booked into Osceola County Jail with no bond. The case remains under investigation, and authorities encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group