Osceola County

Team Market Group prepares to open new restaurant in Orlando’s Thornton Park next month

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff
June Team Market Group plans to open June, a concept in the former Graffiti Junktion space in Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood. The space at 700 E. Washington Street will open in June.
By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A popular hospitality and nightlife group will soon debut a new restaurant concept in Thornton Park.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Orlando-based Team Market Group next month will open its eatery named June at 700 E. Washington Street.

Read: Motorcyclists injured after hitting alligator on I-4 in Orange City

The concept takes over the space which formerly housed Graffiti Junktion in the neighborhood until July 2024, when the restaurant’s ownership decided to move on from the space.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read