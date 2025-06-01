Team Market Group prepares to open new restaurant in Orlando’s Thornton Park next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A popular hospitality and nightlife group will soon debut a new restaurant concept in Thornton Park.

Orlando-based Team Market Group next month will open its eatery named June at 700 E. Washington Street.

The concept takes over the space which formerly housed Graffiti Junktion in the neighborhood until July 2024, when the restaurant’s ownership decided to move on from the space.

