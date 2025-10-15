Local

Oviedo Fire Department rolls out lightweight Tec-Gear PPE for safer low-risk responses

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Fire Department has upgraded to new, lightweight PPE to improve firefighter comfort and safety during low-risk emergencies.

The new Tec-Gear PPE offers firefighters a lighter, more comfortable alternative that helps reduce fatigue and minimizes the spread of harmful contaminants.

The introduction of Tec-Gear demonstrates the department’s proactive approach to safeguarding the well-being of its personnel.

The department aims to maintain high levels of readiness and efficiency by offering a more comfortable option for less hazardous situations.

