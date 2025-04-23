Oza Kai to bring sushi, tatami rooms to Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Restauranteur Tim Liu — the man behind Mikado Sushi in MetroWest, Boku Sushi & Grill in Maitland and Oza Izakaya near SeaWorld Orlando in Orlando’s Williamsburg neighborhood — is expanding his Ozakaya Holding restaurant group with a second Oza location.

It’s slated to open on East Colonial Drive in Orlando in late winter 2025.

Oza Kai will be near Bakery 1908, across from Sam Flax. The address is 1821 E. Colonial Drive.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group