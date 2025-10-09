Palm Bay councilman apologizes for Indian remarks

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay City Council member has released a statement responding to the controversial comments he made about Indian Americans.

Last week, Councilman Chandler Langevin posted on X saying to “deport every Indian immediately” and “There’s not a single Indian that cares about the United States. They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians.”

Many residents called his comments racist.

The City Council also voted to request that Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend him.

On Wednesday, Langevin posted a letter on X discussing immigration and said in part “Therefore, let it be resolved that this letter serves as an apology to those Patriotic Americans of the Hindu faith for the tone and for the absolutism of my statement, not however, for the message being conveyed.”

