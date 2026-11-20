PALM BAY, Fla. — For the second time in nearly three weeks, a heavily traveled road in Palm Bay suffered significant damage due to fast-moving floodwaters.

Port Malabar Boulevard near the Briar Creek intersection had to be closed to traffic, just days after it was repaired and reopened following substantial damage during a November 2nd flood. It was closed again on November 19th for the same reason.

“I saw this three weeks ago, and now I saw it again today and I thought, ' This is not going to be fun,’” said Kip Werner, who lives in the area.

Werner had just taken pictures of the newly repaired road around 8:00 am Thursday after his son called him with that request. Within an hour, everything changed. “It was coming across the road, and we were in trouble,” he said.

The rushing water caused part of the road shoulder to collapse, exposing the pipes beneath. Port Malabar Boulevard was quickly closed to traffic in both directions as crews moved in to survey the damage and make the repairs.

It’s unclear when the repairs will be completed and the road will be reopened.

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