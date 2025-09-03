Path uncertain as tropical wave becomes better organized in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic is being closely monitored for potential tropical development in the coming days.

As the weather systems move into a more favorable environment, the likelihood of a tropical depression forming increases.

Currently, global models are in disagreement about the path and potential impact of this developing system, making it too early to predict its effects on the Caribbean or the United States.

Severe Weather Center 9 will continue to track the system’s progress and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

