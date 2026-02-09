Paws in the Park at Lake Eola raises thousands to support local animals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of dogs and their owners packed Lake Eola over the weekend for a “Pawsome” event to support local pets in need.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando hosted the 32nd annual Paws in the Park, recognized as one of the largest pet festivals in the country.

The annual fundraiser provides resources for the Pet Alliance to manage rescue operations and animal care throughout the region.

The festival featured a variety of activities for pets and their owners, including an agility course and a dog costume contest.

Attendees also visited with local vendors and met adoptable pets available through the Pet Alliance.

WFTV’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry served as the emcee for the annual gathering.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will use the funds raised to provide care for more than 4,000 dogs and cats throughout the remainder of the year.

