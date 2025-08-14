Pedestrian killed by driver near Paddock Mall in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning.

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle near the Paddock Mall on SW College Road.

All eastbound lanes near the 3100 block of SW College Road have been shut down as police investigate the crash.

Travelers are advised to expect delays for several hours and should consider using alternative routes during their commute.

No other details have been released by police.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group