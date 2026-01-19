Pediatric flu deaths rise significantly during flu season, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The number of pediatric deaths related to the flu has increased, with 15 new deaths reported in the past week, bringing the season total to 32, according to CDC reports. Alarmingly, 90% of those who died had not been fully vaccinated against the flu.

Health experts say that the rise in pediatric deaths occurs as healthcare professionals stress the importance of vaccination and proper hygiene to protect children from the flu.

Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, highlighted the need for continued vigilance, especially among young children.

Experts suggest parents use alcohol-based rubs for hand hygiene to reduce germ spread, especially in preschools. If a child shows signs of illness, doctors recommend keeping them home to prevent spreading infections.

Dr. Esper noted the significant impact of COVID-19 precautions, stating, “When we masked up during the first rounds of COVID, we saw flu just drop because everybody was staying away from each other. Everybody was masking when they were out and flu couldn’t get through that.”

Experts say that vaccination remains a crucial strategy in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations.

Continuous surveillance of influenza cases and vaccination initiatives will be essential in safeguarding children’s health throughout the flu season.

