Personalized engraved bricks pay tribute to loved ones in the military

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford is offering community members the opportunity to honor their loved ones who served in the military with personalized engraved bricks at the Sanford Veterans Memorial.

Each brick, costing $50, acts as a lasting tribute to veterans’ service and sacrifice. This year’s installation applications must be submitted by August 28th, and space is limited.

To order a brick, interested individuals need to download and complete the application form available on the City of Sanford’s website. The finished form, along with a $50 check or money order, should be sent by mail or delivered in person to the City of Sanford Public Works.

The city says the engraved bricks are a tribute and remembrance for military service members. For questions about the application process, please contact the Public Works department at 407-688-5000. This initiative by the City of Sanford provides a meaningful way for families and friends to commemorate veterans’ service, ensuring their contributions are remembered for years.

