Pet daycare evacuated after fire breaks out at nearby storage unit

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Early Sunday morning, the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a fire at a safety business’s storage unit located at 1320 E Altamonte Dr., which was contained early in the response.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was quickly contained by responding crews. During the incident, emergency workers evacuated one worker and five animals from a nearby pet daycare adjacent to the storage unit.

The evacuation from the neighboring pet day care involved moving one employee, four dogs, and one cat to safety. Fire officials reported that all people and animals were removed from the building without incident.

The blaze was contained to a storage unit used by a local safety business.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Seminole County Fire Department officials stated the cause appears most likely to be electrical.

