PETA’s ‘I Scream’ truck promotes dairy-free treats and compassion for animals

ORLANDO, Fla. — On January 19 at noon, PETA’s vegan ice cream truck visited Millie Moo’s in Orlando, part of a nationwide campaign to promote dairy-free treats and animal compassion.

The ‘I Scream’ truck offered a range of tasty vegan ice creams and aimed to raise awareness about animal welfare by advocating for dairy alternatives.

PETA recognizes that many people are choosing plant-based options for health, ethical, and environmental reasons, and aims to raise awareness through this initiative.

The event at Millie Moo’s is just one of many stops across Florida, as the truck will also visit the Winter Park Library on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. Events at each location will give the community a chance to enjoy delicious dairy-free desserts while promoting a kinder treatment of farm animals.

PETA President Tracy Reiman emphasizes the importance of choosing plant-based options, stating, “Vegan ice cream is the kind treat because a cow’s milk is made for her calf, not for us.” Reiman’s statement reflects the organization’s commitment to promoting compassion and animal welfare through dietary choices.

