Planning a visit to Epic Universe? See how much it costs:

ORLANDO, Fla — With central Florida buzzing about the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe maybe you’re thinking about checking it out sometime soon. So, we wanted to look at how much it would cost and how you get your hands on tickets.

The price always depends on when you go and if you buy tickets as part of a package or buy single day tickets.

Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal went to the Universal Orlando Resort website and was greeted with options for several different packages. There were different park packages and different hotel packages where people can get a discount off the regular prices.

If you’re just looking at going to Universal Epic Universe, we saw single day/single park tickets for next week priced at $179. That came out to around $190 after taxes.

For two adults and two children under the age of 9, it will set park goers back a little over $750.

So, how does that compare to Walt Disney World? The same family of four would spend around $20 more for tickets ($773.20) that same day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom when buying single day tickets. That doesn’t take into account any of the discount bundles and multi-day deals Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort are offering.

Like most theme parks these days pricing is dynamic at Epic Universe, so prices can be significantly lower or higher depending on the day you want to check it out.

The lowest price we saw today was $139 per ticket for dates in September after most children across the country are back in school. During Christmas week the prices were the highest at $199 a ticket before taxes.

