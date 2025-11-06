Police: Child seriously injured in electric dirt bike crash in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department said a child was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon after an electric dirt bike crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wickham Road and Lake Washington Road around 4:17 p.m., involving a 2001 Chrysler Van and an electric dirt bike.

The crash resulted in serious bodily injuries to the driver of the electric dirt bike, who was subsequently airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando for treatment.

The police department said that the electric dirt bike was traveling west on Lake Washington Road., while the Chrysler Van was exiting a parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection and attempting to head eastbound.

Police said the van pulled out in front of the electric dirt bike, causing the bike to collide with the driver’s side of the van.

Authorities said that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is handling the investigation as a serious bodily injury crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Costello at (321) 616-6027, or provide information anonymously via Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group