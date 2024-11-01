Police: Drunk driver crashes into fire hydrant, flooding Seminole County road

OVIEDO, Fla. — Parts of Oviedo Boulevard will be shut down on Friday after a man crashed into a fire hydrant washing away part of the road.

On Thursday, around 10 p.m., Oviedo police and fire rescue responded to a vehicle accident on Oviedo Boulevard, just north of Mitchell Hammock Road.

The driver, later identified as Robert Garcia, hit three vehicles before hitting the fire hydrant, police said.

As fire rescue units were assessing one patient who was going to be taken to the hospital, the ground collapsed due to the washout from the broken fire hydrant causing the back of the ambulance to fall into the washout.

A Seminole County Fire Unit arrive to assist in removing and transporting the patient to the hospital since the ambulance was stuck in the ground.

A tow truck was able to get the ambulance out and take it to the City’s fleet maintenance facility for repairs. There were no other injuries reported.

Upon further investigation, Oviedo police officers determined the 32-year-old Garcia was impaired and was subsequently arrested.

Garcia was taken to the Seminole County Jail and charged with DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing.

When Oviedo Public Works crews arrived, they determined that the shut-off valves to the hydrant were broken.

At around 9 a.m. on Friday, a valve was located, and the hydrant was shut off.

The northbound lanes of Oviedo Boulevard between Mitchell Hammock Road and Center Lake Lane will be shut down Friday while crews work to open the road.

