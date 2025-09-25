Police say Orlando’s crime rate is dropping

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando say crime in the city is going down.

The police department released data showing a 35% decline in the number of homicides from this time last year, from 23 to 15.

The total number of shootings also went down from 65 to 49, the report states. That’s a 25% reduction from 2024.

The department also reported a 16% decline in overall crime and a 10% drop in violent crime.

