Cleaning business owner accused of repeatedly stealing and pawning clients’ jewelry

BUNNELL, Fla. — Polk County deputies arrested a 31-year-old cleaning business owner on March 2, after she was accused of stealing a $2,500 ring from a client’s home. Ashley Hernandez faces multiple felony charges following a series of arrests involving the theft and pawning of jewelry.

A Mulberry woman noticed her missing white gold ring after seeing Hernandez’s arrest on the Sheriff’s Facebook page. Detectives found the ring at a pawn shop where Hernandez allegedly made a dozen fraudulent transactions.

The victim hired Hernandez to clean her home on Jan. 26, Feb. 13, and Feb. 23. Hernandez returned for a final cleaning two days after bonding out of jail on a theft charge. The victim noticed her ring was missing from a jewelry dish on Feb. 24 and contacted authorities after seeing Hernandez’s booking photo on social media.

Detectives found the stolen ring at Quick Cash Liquidators, where Hernandez allegedly made 12 fraudulent pawn transactions. A receipt for the ring dated Jan. 28, signed by Hernandez, was provided, along with her ID and a thumbprint.

This investigation marks the third time Hernandez has been taken into custody since Feb. 18, 2026. She was previously arrested for felonies related to the theft and fraudulent pawning of jewelry from an elderly victim.

On Feb. 26, she was arrested on a separate grand theft warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. She was released on bond the following day and still faces pending charges in Hillsborough County.

Sheriff Grady Judd expressed concern that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward to report missing property. He emphasized that the suspect continued to clean homes while out on bond for similar crimes.

Hernandez stays in custody after the new warrant was served. She faces charges including dealing in stolen property, giving false owner details to a pawnbroker, conspiracy to defraud, and grand theft.

