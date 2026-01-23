Lottery News: Florida man wins $2 million playing Scratch-Off game

FORT MEADE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery highlights a 50-year-old man from Fort Meade who won a $2 million top prize in the Gold Rush Multiplier Scratch-Off game.

Emorie Clark decided to take his winnings as a single lump sum of $1,276,000 after taxes. He bought the winning $10 ticket in Fort Meade from a liquor store.

As the new year begins, the excitement is really building! This game offers more than $220 million in total cash prizes. The overall odds of winning the game are 1 in 3.41.

Central Florida Lottery Players-check your tickets!

