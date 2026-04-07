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Proposed 400-foot tower could rise near Lake Eola

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
(Visit Orlando/Visit Orlando)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new high-rise tower could soon reshape the skyline in “The City Beautiful,” with plans for a 400-foot building overlooking Lake Eola Park.

The proposed development was presented to the city at the end of March.

Plans call for a mixed-use tower on the lake’s west side, featuring more than 200 apartments and over 135,000 square feet of office space.

If approved, the tower would become the third-largest building in downtown Orlando.

City officials are expected to discuss the proposal in May.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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