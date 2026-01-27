Proposed homeless shelter presentation delayed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A public presentation on a proposed homeless shelter has been delayed by Orange County leaders.

The shelter would be built along Goldenrod Road near East Colonial Drive.

County staff were supposed to share their plans on Tuesday.

When Channel 9 pointed out that people in the surrounding neighborhoods had not yet been notified about the project, officials decided they would take time to do that.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe told Eyewitness News that the project is still moving forward with the design phase.

The public presentation is now slated to happen later this winter.

