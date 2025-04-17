Public invited to pay respects Thursday to Oviedo officer killed in traffic crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Funeral services are scheduled for an Oviedo police officer who died last week in a traffic crash.

Officer Jimmy Serrano-Torres III, 36, died on Friday.

The 36-year-old officer served with Oviedo Police Department since August 2021.

People have recently been paying their respects at Oviedo PD headquarters, where the officer’s patrol car has been parked.

Memorial in place for Oviedo officer who died in car crash

Officials told Channel 9 that the department appreciates the support.

“People have been coming out leaving flowers, we’ve gotten donations. It’s just been so amazing with the community support and this is something our police department needs right now,” City of Oviedo Communications Manager Lisa McDonald said.

The funeral service for Officer Serrano-Torres will be Thursday, 4/17 from 5P to 8P at Newcomer Funeral Home in Winter Park. He was a U.S. Army veteran and drove the departments Veteran's patrol car. pic.twitter.com/yaw1ktHSKK — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) April 14, 2025

Thursday’s services are happening at Newcomer Funeral Home on Howell Branch Road in Winter Park.

There will be a public viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A semi-private service for family, friends, and coworkers from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. will follow.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group