Public invited to pay respects Thursday to Oviedo officer killed in traffic crash

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Funeral services are scheduled for an Oviedo police officer who died last week in a traffic crash.

Officer Jimmy Serrano-Torres III, 36, died on Friday.

The 36-year-old officer served with Oviedo Police Department since August 2021.

People have recently been paying their respects at Oviedo PD headquarters, where the officer’s patrol car has been parked.

Officials told Channel 9 that the department appreciates the support.

“People have been coming out leaving flowers, we’ve gotten donations. It’s just been so amazing with the community support and this is something our police department needs right now,” City of Oviedo Communications Manager Lisa McDonald said.

Thursday’s services are happening at Newcomer Funeral Home on Howell Branch Road in Winter Park.

There will be a public viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A semi-private service for family, friends, and coworkers from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. will follow.

