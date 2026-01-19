Publix acquires four shopping centers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our partners at the Orlando Business Journal report that Publix Super Markets has acquired six shopping centers for $130.4 million, increasing its presence in the retail real estate market.

The acquisition includes four shopping centers in Central Florida—Orlando, Lake Mary, Windermere, and St. Cloud—plus two more in Fort Myers and Newnan, GA. The deal was announced on January 15 and encompasses a total of 411,980 square feet.

The shopping centers are fully leased and play a strategic role for Publix, allowing the grocery chain to oversee surrounding properties and upkeep standards.

Maury L. Carter & Associates, based in Orlando, announced the details of this acquisition and co-brokered the deal with CBRE, representing the seller, Maury L. Carter Management Corporation.

