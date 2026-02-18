Pulse Nightclub building demolition date set, preparations underway

ORLANDO, Fla. — A date has now been scheduled for the demolition of the former Pulse nightclub building to be removed on March 18.

Preparations for demolition are in progress, with a safety fence being installed and site artifacts moved to a secure warehouse. The area has been marked as an active construction zone to protect nearby residents and visitors.

Artifacts from the Pulse building were carefully removed and relocated to a secure, environmentally controlled warehouse to ensure their preservation.

A construction fence has been placed along the property line to create a safety boundary for visitors and residents. As a result of the fence, the temporary memorial at the site is now inaccessible to the public.

However, a designated area has been set aside where community members can leave perishable items, such as flowers, during the construction period.

The Pulse sign is set to be removed during site preparation. After removal from the building exterior, it will be stored securely.

The Pulse sign is scheduled for removal on or near March 10.

