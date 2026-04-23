Quest, Inc. unveils new Orlando campus to support youth with developmental disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Quest, Inc. has launched a new Orlando campus to serve children, teens, and young adults with developmental disabilities, the organization announced.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of Quest Kids Orlando, a 16,000-square-foot facility near downtown.

The campus unites Quest Kids Academy and Quest Kids Therapy under one roof, streamlining access to services for families.

Quest Kids Academy supports individuals ages 5 to 22 with academics, life skills, and employment readiness, while Quest Kids Therapy offers life-skills and social development through Applied Behavior Analysis.

“This is more than a new building; it’s a commitment to our community that we’re here to help families as the instances of autism continues to increase,” said John R. Gill. “At Quest Kids Orlando, our building finally matches the world-class service we’ve been offering Central Florida for over twenty years.”

Community partners supported the project, with Dr. Phillips Charities providing the lead philanthropic gift.

“We are proud to support the opening of Quest, Inc.’s newly reimagined facility,” said Kenneth D. Robinson. “In this supportive, state-of-the-art environment, we hope every individual here can reach their fullest potential.”

Quest says the new campus expands access to education and therapy services as more families seek support for developmental disabilities.

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