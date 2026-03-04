Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Smaller rain chances will be in place for Wednesday, before Thursday and Friday bring chances of thunderstorms.

The rain that we saw move through the area on Tuesday was mostly short-lived light rain. We may see a few of these tomorrow afternoon, but they will not be as widespread as what we had on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday, more moisture from the south will move up into central Florida.

This could allow for some thunderstorm development, particularly to the west of Orlando in areas such as Lake and Sumter counties.

Severe weather is not expected but some storms could produce pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts of 40 mph along with frequent lightning.

There are no significant cold fronts moving through the region over the next week, and temperatures will slowly climb through the 80s between now and next Wednesday.

