Record number of Americans apply for passports

ORLANDO, Fla. — More Americans are looking to travel overseas.

More than 24 million passports were issued this year, according to the U.S. State Department.

Officials say that’s about half a million more compared to 2023.

This is the third consecutive year of record-setting passport applications.

As a result, the State Department is planning to open more passport facilities.

One of the locations for a new facility will be in Florida.

