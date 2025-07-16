Red Cross volunteer deals with her own storm disaster while helping others

MIMS, Fla. — An American Red Cross volunteer experienced a disaster of her own after her porch collapsed as she sat inside during Tuesday’s storms.

“I was in an office chair. It knocked the chair over, then pushed me through the screen,” Kathy Burkett said.

It knocked her tablet out of her hands, breaking her device, as well as furniture and other items.

“I have a scrape on my knee and I think I was a little bit in shock, but other than that I’m OK,” she said.

She blames Mother Nature for the mess, saying “I truly believe that the amount and the weight of the water is what collapsed the porch. It came so fast and there was so much of it.”

Burkett, who’s a volunteer for the American Red Cross, said her friends from work rushed over to make sure she was OK.

“It was pretty scary. I think I was in a little bit of shock yesterday but needing to do what I do with Red Cross and help find my neighbors,” she said.

So even though she had her own mess on her hands, Burkett decided to walk around the corner and help flood victims at the Patio Apartments.

“It’s what I’m called to do. It’s what I have dedicated the past seven years of my life to doing is assisting those in disaster,“ she said.

Meanwhile, this Red Cross volunteer realized it’s a miracle she’s alive.

“I do think it’s a blessing that I was not more seriously injured, possibly paralyzed from the roof falling on top of me,” she said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group