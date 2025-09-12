Relatives in shock over couple’s murder suicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a murder suicide at an apartment complex off Apopka Vineland Road, near Colonial Drive. The victim’s relatives say they’re in shock.

Relatives told us off-camera that the husband killed his wife before killing himself, and that the couple had a total of 15 kids between the two of them. A baby was still in the unit at the Lake Sherwood Apartments when the shooting occurred outside. They say it happened after the couple’s kids left for school. For neighbors, it’s concerning. Neighbor Larry Lucas says, “It’s sad. It’s a tragedy for the family and for the kids that’s even worse.”

Relatives say the wife was shot in her car, while the husband shot himself on the sidewalk.

One neighbor told us off-camera that she heard the gunfire. She didn’t want to give us her name. “I heard one gunshot and then yelling.” And when she heard another shot fired, she went to see what happened. “I heard screaming. When I came downstairs, I seen the body on the ground and when the police came they put the tarp up, and the crime scene tape.”

Deputies say this is a domestic incident, and no one else was involved. The woman was in her thirties, and the man was around 40. According to relatives, the husband worked at a security company, and the wife worked for a resort. Neighbor Sheldon Roberts says, “Can’t really tell what’s in people’s heads nowadays. World’s going to (pause) you know. ” Neighbors say this isn’t the first time a shooting has happened here.

Back in 2023, a mother and daughter were gunned down by the daughter’s boyfriend. Lucas says, “It’s a cruel world out there, gotta be careful.” Deputies haven’t released the names of the couple.

