Remembering Harris Rosen: Company set to discuss its ‘vision for the future’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following the recent death of Harris Rosen, officials with Rosen Hotels & Resorts announced they will hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Rosen, a hotel mogul and philanthropist, died Nov. 25 at the age of 85.

His name carried weight far beyond Orlando’s tourist district.

Rosen was famous for supporting the communities who relied on him for employment through his many philanthropic ventures, with a special focus on Central Florida’s most underserved children.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Frank Santos, Vice President & CFO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, is set to speak about Rosen’s passing and the company’s vision for the future.

Central Florida Spotlight: Harris Rosen Central Florida Spotlight: Harris Rosen (WFTV)

