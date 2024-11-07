REPORTS: 3 charged in connection with Liam Payne’s death, self-harm ruled out in cause of death

ABC NEWS — According to ABC News’ Jon Goldman, three people have been charged with “crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics,” in connection with the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, the Argentinian Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Thursday.
The three people charged in connection with Payne’s death include a person who accompanied Payne on a “daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires.”
This person was charged with “crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death,” a charge which has a potential sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison, the Prosecutor’s Office told ABC News.
