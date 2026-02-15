Reps. Mast and Frost introduce Safer Rail Crossing Act to enhance infrastructure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Brian Mast and Rep. Maxwell Frost have introduced the bipartisan Safer Rail Crossing Act to make federal funding for rail safety projects more accessible. This initiative is especially significant after a tough year in Florida, when more than 20 train-related accidents occurred.

The bill is designed to save lives by making federal resources more accessible for important infrastructure improvements like detection systems and crossing gates. Rep. Frost from Orlando shared that a recent rise in crashes involving Brightline trains was a key reason behind this legislation.

The bill also includes upgrades to crossing gates and other safety features.

Rep. Frost, a Democrat representing Florida’s 10th District, described the various methods the bill would support to warn the public of oncoming trains. “Sometimes this is additional barriers, sometimes this is louder and brighter sounds, there are different ways to make sure people know that there’s a train coming,” Frost said.

“And so there are things we can do there as far as barriers are concerned to make sure that we limit that as much as we can.”

At present, the legislation is designed to streamline the federal funding process for these kinds of projects. Meanwhile, the Safer Rail Crossing Act is actively progressing through congressional committees, where it’s being carefully reviewed and discussed.

