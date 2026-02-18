Ring Doorbell’s ‘Search Party’ sparks debate on neighborhood surveillance and privacy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ring Doorbell advertised its “Search Party” feature during the Super Bowl, introducing an artificial intelligence tool.

The announcement has prompted a debate between the company and privacy advocates over the use of neighborhood surveillance data.

While Ring officials said the tool is a community resource for pet owners, critics are concerned that the technology could be misused for spying or stalking.

The “Search Party” feature will analyze footage from Ring cameras across a neighborhood when a pet is reported missing, the system scans connected devices to identify the animal and its last known location.

Privacy advocates have raised concerns about the potential for individuals to use the AI-driven network for surveillance beyond finding pets.

They expressed worry that the feature could be repurposed to spy on or stalk people within the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group