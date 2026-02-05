Local

Rockledge crossing guard in critical condition after being struck near elementary school

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Rockledge Police Department (WFTV)
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A Rockledge Police Department crossing guard is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Golfview Elementary School on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the morning school zone.

Emergency responders transported the employee to Holmes Regional Medical Center for treatment following the collision.

An investigation into the crash remains open.

