Rollover crash shuts down section of Beachline Expressway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a rollover crash that had part of the Beachline Expressway shut down in Orange County.

The crash has all westbound lanes of SR-528 shut down near Dallas Boulevard as crews respond to help those involved.

The crash appears to involve at least two vehicles, one of which was flipped over on the roadway.

Lots of debris is also seen in the roadway near the crash scene.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt and how long the roadway will be closed.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

