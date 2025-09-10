Saharan dust helps keep Atlantic calm as hurricane season peaks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday marks the statistical peak of the tropical season, yet no tropical systems are expected to develop over the next seven days.

Saharan dust continues to push across the Atlantic, creating dry and stable air conditions that suppress tropical development.

While the current conditions are favorable for preventing storm development, it is important to remain vigilant as impactful storms have historically developed in late September and early October.

Although the current outlook is positive, the situation could change as the season progresses.

