Samuel Leeds builds YouTube success through property investment education

ORLANDO, Fla. — Property education has become a crowded space in the United Kingdom, with investors turning to courses, online videos and mentorship programs to learn about real estate strategies.

For Samuel Leeds, founder of the Samuel Leeds Academy and Samuel Leeds Finance, YouTube has become one of the main ways to document that process.

Over the past seven years, Leeds and his team have published videos following academy members and property investors as they work through real estate challenges, deals and business lessons.

His YouTube channel has grown to more than 592,000 subscribers and includes more than 3,100 videos, according to materials provided about the channel. Some individual videos have reached more than 2 million views, while others have drawn hundreds of thousands of views.

Leeds said the goal has been to show property education in a more transparent way by filming participants, using their names and showing parts of their investment journeys on camera.

“Anyone who says property education doesn’t work, the evidence is there,” Leeds said. “Not my word for it. Hundreds of people. Full names. On camera. Showing their deals, their income, their results. You can watch it yourself.”

Sam Leeds Collage

The videos include people from different backgrounds, including employees, parents, immigrants, school leavers and retirees, according to the materials. The content often follows participants as they learn property investment strategies and attempt to apply them in real-world situations.

Leeds’ Financial Freedom Challenge series is one example of that approach. The series has documented participants working through property-related goals and challenges, with videos showing deal discussions, meetings, financial details and follow-up conversations.

“I take people to ATMs and show the money going in,” Leeds said. “I sit with them in estate agents’ offices. I film the moment they get the keys. I film the moment the money hits their account.”

The channel also includes follow-up videos, international challenges and examples of deals that did not go as planned. Leeds said that showing setbacks is part of making the content more realistic.

“I’ve never pretended every deal works,” Leeds said. “I’ve shown the castle that lost me £3.5 million. I’ve shown the deals that went badly. I’ve shown the struggles. Because that’s what real property investing looks like.”

The use of video case studies reflects a broader shift in how educators, coaches and entrepreneurs build credibility online. Rather than relying only on written testimonials, many now use long-form video, social media and documentary-style content to show their methods and results.

Leeds said his decision to document property journeys came from his own early experience trying to learn about investing as a teenager.

“I had to take it on faith,” he said. “I read books. I went on courses. I believed it was possible. But there was no one showing me the actual proof in real time. I decided that if I ever got to a position where I could show people, I would show them everything.”

Leeds now holds property across the United Kingdom, the UAE, Africa and the United States, according to the materials.

For investors considering property education, the rise of online case studies also comes with a reminder to do careful research. Real estate investing can carry financial risk, and results can vary depending on market conditions, experience, financing and execution.

Still, Leeds said the public archive of videos has become a major part of his work.

“Legacy is not about how much money you’ve made,” Leeds said. “Legacy is about how many people you’ve impacted. The YouTube channel is the evidence of that impact.”

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