Have you seen him? Sanford police search for missing and endangered man

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford are looking for help to find a missing and endangered man.
Officers said 61-year-old Kevin Boyer was last seen early Thursday morning after jumping over a gate at the Sanford Manor assisted living facility on West 9th Street.
Police said Boyer does not have a car, a cell phone, or any family in the area.
Officers believe he may have headed to the Pine Hills area.
Boyer is around 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 154 pounds.
He was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and no shoes.
They’re concerned because he has a mental health condition.
Anyone with information on Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-665-6650.
