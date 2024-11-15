Have you seen him? Sanford police search for missing and endangered man

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford are looking for help to find a missing and endangered man.

Officers said 61-year-old Kevin Boyer was last seen early Thursday morning after jumping over a gate at the Sanford Manor assisted living facility on West 9th Street.

Police said Boyer does not have a car, a cell phone, or any family in the area.

Read: Quincy Jones’ cause of death released

Officers believe he may have headed to the Pine Hills area.

Boyer is around 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 154 pounds.

Read: Orlando to enact several changes to keep late-night crowds safer after downtown mass shooting

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and no shoes.

They’re concerned because he has a mental health condition.

Read: Florida man’s US charges upgraded to killing his estranged wife in Spain

Anyone with information on Boyer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-665-6650.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group